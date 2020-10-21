Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.75 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.89.

MTL opened at C$9.36 on Tuesday. Mullen Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.57.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$257.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

In other Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,400. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,415 shares of company stock worth $304,946.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

