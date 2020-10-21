Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.75 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.89.

MTL opened at C$9.36 on Tuesday. Mullen Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.57.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$257.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

In other Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,400. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,415 shares of company stock worth $304,946.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Trims Husky Energy Inc. Target Price to C$4.00
Morgan Stanley Trims Husky Energy Inc. Target Price to C$4.00
Chorus Aviation Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
Chorus Aviation Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
CanWel Building Materials Group Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
CanWel Building Materials Group Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Given a C$3.30 Price Target at National Bank Financial
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Given a C$3.30 Price Target at National Bank Financial
KP Tissue Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada
KP Tissue Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada
Imperial Oil Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Imperial Oil Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report