Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cormark raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.79.

CNQ opened at C$22.97 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.5923208 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg acquired 7,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,360,724.85.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

