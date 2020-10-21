Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.15 to C$1.85 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of Conifex Timber stock opened at C$1.10 on Tuesday. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$10.79 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

