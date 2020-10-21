Atos SE/Atos Origins’ (AEXAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEXAY. ValuEngine raised Atos SE/Atos Origins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Atos SE/Atos Origins has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

Atos SE provides information technology services and solutions worldwide. It offers infrastructure and data management services, including cloud services and digital workplace services, business and platform solutions, big data, and cybersecurity products and services, as well as transactional services.

