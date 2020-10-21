Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on H. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hydro One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.92.

Get Hydro One alerts:

TSE:H opened at C$29.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$20.25 and a 1 year high of C$30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.4855193 EPS for the current year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.