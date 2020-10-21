Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on H. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hydro One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.92.
TSE:H opened at C$29.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$20.25 and a 1 year high of C$30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
See Also: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.