Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.69.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.02. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$52.71.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($3.73) by C($2.55). The business had revenue of C$527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$412.66 million. Analysts predict that Air Canada will post -1.6284581 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.