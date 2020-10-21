Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has C$14.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$14.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

Get Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) alerts:

TSE SSL opened at C$10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.36. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 255.95.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$25.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1858605 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.