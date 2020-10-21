A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMKBY. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

AMKBY stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

