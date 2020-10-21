TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Stephens increased their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

TSE TFII opened at C$64.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.07. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$23.21 and a twelve month high of C$65.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.42%.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 55,000 shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.15, for a total value of C$3,143,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,149,818 shares in the company, valued at C$237,162,098.70.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

