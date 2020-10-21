OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given a C$4.25 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 price objective on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded OceanaGold from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

TSE OGC opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$132.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.3232323 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

