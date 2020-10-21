National Bank Financial Downgrades Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) to Sector Perform

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has C$230.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$235.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James set a C$240.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$216.89.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$209.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 99.79. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$125.01 and a 1 year high of C$231.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$205.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$198.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$445.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.899037 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Article: Street Name

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD)

