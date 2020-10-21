Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ADN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

ADN opened at C$15.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89. The company has a market cap of $266.66 million and a PE ratio of 38.79. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of C$11.11 and a 52 week high of C$18.62.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$11.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

