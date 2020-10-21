Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.13.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.59. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2190909 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$388,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,371,680.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

