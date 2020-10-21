MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.
MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy cut MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.50 target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.62.
MEG stock opened at C$2.46 on Tuesday. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$8.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33.
About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
See Also: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.