MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy cut MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.50 target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.62.

MEG stock opened at C$2.46 on Tuesday. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$8.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.6610227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

