New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB set a C$1.70 target price on New Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight Capital increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

NGD stock opened at C$2.73 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.55 and a 1-year high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.82.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$178.18 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.1985348 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

