Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.06.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$20.85 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.90.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$529.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$763.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.5770857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,503,908.20.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

