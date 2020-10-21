Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TSE:LAC opened at C$16.41 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 35.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.33.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total transaction of C$736,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 867,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,827,619.34.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.