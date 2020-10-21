Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$15.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.04. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.06. Canfor Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.11 and a 12-month high of C$19.06.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.70. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Canfor Co. will post 1.5747067 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

