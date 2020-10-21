Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

TSE:PKI opened at C$37.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$49.22.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 1.5350348 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total transaction of C$651,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,568,416.95.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

