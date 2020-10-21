Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LNR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$46.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.94. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Linamar has a one year low of C$24.57 and a one year high of C$49.81.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$923.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Linamar will post 4.9499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

