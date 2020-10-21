Interfor (TSE:IFP) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Action List Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Interfor from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James set a C$23.50 price target on Interfor and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

IFP stock opened at C$14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.49. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$19.00. The firm has a market cap of $994.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$396.78 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Interfor will post 1.93024 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

