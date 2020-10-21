Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) Given a C$2.40 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.40 price target on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROXG. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) stock opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $673.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39. Roxgold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.92.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

