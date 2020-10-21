Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) Given a C$2.40 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James set a C$2.40 price target on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROXG. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) stock opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $673.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39. Roxgold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.92.

About Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO)

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Trims Husky Energy Inc. Target Price to C$4.00
Morgan Stanley Trims Husky Energy Inc. Target Price to C$4.00
Chorus Aviation Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
Chorus Aviation Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
CanWel Building Materials Group Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
CanWel Building Materials Group Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Given a C$3.30 Price Target at National Bank Financial
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Given a C$3.30 Price Target at National Bank Financial
KP Tissue Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada
KP Tissue Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada
Imperial Oil Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Imperial Oil Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report