Zacks: Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $468.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report sales of $468.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $467.61 million to $469.80 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $528.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

EPC opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,519,000 after buying an additional 699,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 21.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,963,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,177,000 after buying an additional 340,786 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,898,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,633.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,346,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after buying an additional 1,269,124 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,204,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,547,000 after buying an additional 188,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

