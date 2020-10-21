Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.57.
SU opened at C$15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.65. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.39.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
