Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.57.

SU opened at C$15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.65. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.39.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 0.4968072 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

