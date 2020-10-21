Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. Accor has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.56.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

