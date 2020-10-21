Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of HOOK opened at $9.56 on Monday. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $208.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 247.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 25,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

