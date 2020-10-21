Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Raised to $26.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.69. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $27.07.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $117,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $590,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 290.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 79.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

