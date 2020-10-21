Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Republic Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Republic Services in a report released on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,629,000 after buying an additional 226,779 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after buying an additional 514,494 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,208,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after buying an additional 94,848 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,109,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,036,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

