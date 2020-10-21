The Boeing (BA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect The Boeing to post earnings of ($2.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Boeing to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BA stock opened at $167.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $375.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.82.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

