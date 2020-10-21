Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

