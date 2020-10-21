Bunge (BG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bunge to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.81. Bunge has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $58.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $446,556.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.