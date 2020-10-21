Ducommun (DCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.02 million. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCO stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $399.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $96,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,794.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

