Capstead Mortgage (CMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Capstead Mortgage to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter. Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. On average, analysts expect Capstead Mortgage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMO opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Capstead Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 19.66 and a current ratio of 19.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Earnings History for Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Trims Husky Energy Inc. Target Price to C$4.00
Morgan Stanley Trims Husky Energy Inc. Target Price to C$4.00
Chorus Aviation Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
Chorus Aviation Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
CanWel Building Materials Group Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
CanWel Building Materials Group Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Given a C$3.30 Price Target at National Bank Financial
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Given a C$3.30 Price Target at National Bank Financial
KP Tissue Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada
KP Tissue Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada
Imperial Oil Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Imperial Oil Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report