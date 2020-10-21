Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.76 million. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $551.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

