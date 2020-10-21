Mastercard (MA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MA opened at $331.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,334 shares of company stock valued at $60,941,823 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

