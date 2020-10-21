VICI Properties (VICI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect VICI Properties to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect VICI Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.