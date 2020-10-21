Celestica (CLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.79 billion.

CLS opened at C$9.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.04. Celestica has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.76.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

