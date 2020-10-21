Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$136.62 million during the quarter.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.