Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$136.62 million during the quarter.

Earnings History for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP)

