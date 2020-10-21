Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.67 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Merit Medical Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

In related news, Director David Floyd bought 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

