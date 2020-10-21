Celestica (CLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLS opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.83 million, a P/E ratio of -352.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.21. Celestica has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

