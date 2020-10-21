Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.70) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALGT opened at $134.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 1.54. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

ALGT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $13,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,431,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,339,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $838,813.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

