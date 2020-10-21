eBay (EBAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect eBay to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.77.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.