Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 0.67-0.77 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.67-0.77 EPS.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

