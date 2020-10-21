Dana (DAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Dana (NYSE:DAN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dana to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DAN opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.21. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21.

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Dana to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

