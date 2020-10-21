Comparing Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and Patterson-UTI Energy (OTCMKTS:PTEN)

Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Offshore Drilling $980.64 million 0.03 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.08 Patterson-UTI Energy $2.47 billion 0.20 -$425.70 million ($0.99) -2.71

Diamond Offshore Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patterson-UTI Energy. Patterson-UTI Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamond Offshore Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Offshore Drilling -122.85% -13.58% -6.76% Patterson-UTI Energy -52.19% -12.67% -7.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Diamond Offshore Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Offshore Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Patterson-UTI Energy 9 11 1 0 1.62

Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus target price of $4.74, indicating a potential upside of 76.89%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Diamond Offshore Drilling has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats Diamond Offshore Drilling on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had a drilling fleet of 216 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas, the Mid-Continent, and the Appalachian region. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides a suite of directional drilling services, including directional drilling, downhole performance motors, measurement-while-drilling, wireline steering tools, and services that enhance the accuracy of horizontal wellbore placement. It also service equipment to drilling contractors, as well as provides electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine, and mining industries in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

