VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.20

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and traded as high as $49.40. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 25,047 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

