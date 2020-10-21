Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.22

Shares of Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and traded as high as $16.78. Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 143,704 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) Company Profile (LON:SUH)

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 420 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

