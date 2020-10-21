VGrab Communications (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.36

VGrab Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGRBF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.65. VGrab Communications shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 4,230 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

VGrab Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VGRBF)

VGrab Communications Inc develops mobile applications for merchant and consumer use primarily in Asia. The company offers Vgrab Application, a free mobile voucher application for smartphones using the Android and Apple iOS operating systems that allows users to redeem vouchers on their smartphones at various retailers and merchants; and Vgrab Merchant, a mobile application for merchants to advertise their products and services.

