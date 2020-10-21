Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $893.69

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $893.69 and traded as high as $951.03. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) shares last traded at $943.00, with a volume of 223,793 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 893.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 785.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.62 million and a P/E ratio of 30.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L)’s previous dividend of $3.50. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L)’s payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

