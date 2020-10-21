Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $893.69

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $893.69 and traded as high as $951.03. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) shares last traded at $943.00, with a volume of 223,793 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 893.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 785.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.62 million and a P/E ratio of 30.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L)’s previous dividend of $3.50. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L)’s payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) Company Profile (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comparing ABCO Energy and Limbach
Comparing ABCO Energy and Limbach
Comparing Diamond Offshore Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy
Comparing Diamond Offshore Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.20
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.20
Sutton Harbour Group plc Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.22
Sutton Harbour Group plc Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.22
VGrab Communications Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.36
VGrab Communications Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.36
Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $893.69
Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $893.69


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report