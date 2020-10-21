ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.83. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 66,122 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 million, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

